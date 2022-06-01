UPDATE (3:16 p.m.): Prichard Police are looking for a Gold Toyota Camry that may be connected to the double homicide.

Investigators have placed a crime scene tape and a cover around a white car. The car windows and tires are riddled with bullet holes, flattening the tire completely. Shell casings can be seen littering the ground. Currently, we don’t know how many times the car was shot at.

If you have any information about the Gold Camry, call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

ORIGINAL STORY

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a double homicide.

Officers were called to a shooting Wednesday, June 1 at West Main Street. Currently, it is not known if anyone else suffered any injuries from the shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.