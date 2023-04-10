PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department said they are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting on Reynolds Avenue, according to a release.

On Saturday, April 8 at around 9:40 p.m., officer found a man dead inside a car. Police identified the man as 38-year-old Joseph Michael Walker. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Scene Investigators responded to the scene.

A suspect has not been identified at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. The Prichard Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information in reference to this shooting is urged to call the PPD at 251-331-0897.