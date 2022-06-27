PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police released new details about the shooting that took place at Popeyes on Saint Stephens Road Sunday night. Prichard police said a man came up to the drive-thru window wearing a mask when he shot two employees.

During a news conference this afternoon, Sergeant Bart Andrews with Prichard Police said the suspect ordered food and when he got to the window, he was wearing a dark-colored mask with a skull design.

Andrews said the man got out of the car and started laughing while he was holding a silver handgun in one hand and money in the other. Then, he started shooting at the cashier around 8:40 p.m.

Both victims, one man and one woman, have non-life-threatening injuries.

The plastic covering, which was installed as a safety guard for COVID-19, acted as a shield. If it had not been there, the victim’s injuries could have been much worse, according to Prichard Police.

At this time, Prichard police are still trying to figure out why the suspect shot at the employees. “Nothing provoked this,” said Andrews. “The victims are in various ages, no reason why this would’ve happened at all.”

The Popeyes drive-through and dine-in area were both back open today. The shooting took place right down the road near the gas station where the son of a local Tik-Tok star was gunned down just two days prior.

At this time, Prichard police have not released any details about a motive. This is an ongoing investigation.