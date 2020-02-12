PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — “The first set of 2020 Tahoes are here.”
That’s what a Facebook post from the Prichard Police Department reads, accompanied by the following photos.
The department also went on Facebook live Wednesday morning with video of the cars rolling in.
News 5 has reached out to the department. No further information on the new vehicles has been released.
LATEST STORIES:
- Harlem Globetrotters coming to Pensacola
- Bodycam video: Ohio residents hold burglary suspect at gunpoint
- Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!
- Prichard Police Department unveils new SUVs
- Authorities: Deputies confront black man wearing KKK robe