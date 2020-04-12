Prichard Police confirm one man dead after Saturday night shooting

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirm one man is dead after Saturday night’s shooting on Stovall Street.

Lt. Martin with Prichard Police department identified the victim as 68-year-old Larry Cook. He says he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. There is also no clear motive at the time and the case is still under investigation.

They say the block party that caused Prichard Police to have a large presence on Hwy 45 to enforce their curfew and social distancing is in no way related to this shooting.

