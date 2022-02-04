PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder at Hart’s Fried Chicken on Jan. 26.

Police said Leonard Leland, 33, and Justin Morrisette, 20, were involved in the death of 34-year-old Justin Battiste. Battiste was shot and killed outside Hart’s Fried Chicken at 922 Wilson Ave. in Prichard.

In this video, Leonard Leland is being transported in the back of an ambulance.

In this video, Justin Morrisette is being transported.

Investigators believe it was a robbery that turned violent.

The Jan. 26 shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m., according to police. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office assisted Prichard Police with the investigation.

Police identified Battiste as the victim on the day after the shooting.