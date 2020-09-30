Prichard police arrest man overnight for murder, say crime is connected to deadly shooting in Mobile

UPDATE (1:07 PM) — Lieutenant Martin with Prichard PD says the shootings on Roderick Rd. and Spruce St. in Mobile are related to the shooting that happened on Lyric St. in Prichard Tuesday.

Burke’s mother, Martha McGinsey, was shot and killed at the home on Roderick St. in Mobile.

They say Burke’s father lives at the home on Spruce Street that was shot at multiple times — but no one was injured.

Prichard PD believes the two shootings that happened in Mobile were in retaliation for the Lyric Street murder.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prichard Police Department arrested a man overnight for murder and law enforcement is investigating the possibility of the crime being connected to a deadly shooting in Mobile.

Sidney Burke, 35, was arrested early Wednesday morning and booked into the Mobile Metro Jail.

Prichard police say they responded to 1615 Lyric St. for a report of a shooting shortly before 10:30 Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim and transported him to the hospital.

The victim, who has been identified as Keontae McCants, 25, was later pronounced dead.

Burke was determined to be a person of interest and was arrested early Wednesday morning with the help of the Mobile Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

Shortly after the shooting in Prichard on Tuesday morning, there was another shooting reported in Mobile on Roderick Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mobile Police Department has identified the woman as Martha McGinsey, 62.

The shooting on Roderick Road is still under investigation and at this time, no one has been charged with McGinsey’s murder.

Police are investigating the possibility of the two shootings being connected.

Family members of McGinsey told WKRG they’ve been told the shooting was connected to a shooting in Prichard in retaliation.

A short time after the shooting on Roderick Road, the Mobile Police Department responded to a shooting on Spruce Avenue. No injuries were reported there.

At this time, police have not said whether the arrest of Burke for the Prichard murder is connected to the shootings in Mobile.

All three of the shootings that happened on Tuesday are under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: