PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Prichard led to a teenager dying, according to officials with the Prichard Police Department.

On Saturday around 2 p.m., officers with the Prichard Police Department were called to Arbor Pointe Apartments on Dairy Road for a shooting. Officers arrived and found Jabbori Yelding, 15, had been shot. Yelding died of his injuries.

On Monday, Kevin Gardner, 31, turned himself into the police just before midnight, according to officials. WKRG News 5 had a crew on the scene Saturday where there were Prichard Police cars but no crime scene tape was up.