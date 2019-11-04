Prichard PD searching for man who pulled gun on woman

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are looking for a man they say pulled a gun on a woman.
Police say Joseph Nathaniel Pettway, 49, pulled a gun on a woman and put his hands on her.
If you see him, call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211
