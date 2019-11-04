Prichard PD searching for man who pulled gun on woman

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are looking for a man they say pulled a gun on a woman.

Police say Joseph Nathaniel Pettway, 49, pulled a gun on a woman and put his hands on her.

If you see him, call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211

Joseph Nathaniel PettwayDOB 10/28/1975Hi Joe we heard you like to pull guns on women and put your hands on them! Now… Posted by The City of Prichard Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

LATEST STORIES