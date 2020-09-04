Prichard PD looking for missing 2-year-old boy

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: 2-year-old LaCouen Demarcus Wilkerson Jr.’s grandmother has provided a photo of him.

Raven Bernoudy

Original story 

Prichard Police are looking for 2-year-old LaCouen Demarcus Wilkerson Jr. who they say may have been taken by his mother.

Prichard Police say the 2-year-old is in custody of DHR who placed him with his grandmother until a court hearing. Police say his mother, Raven Bernoudy, allegedly broke into the grandmother’s home and took LaCouen.

Prichard Police say the U.S. Marshals are assisting with the search.

WKRG News 5 has requested a photo of the child and will share as soon as Prichard Police send it.

