PRICHARD PD: A vandalized car, a wreck and a hospital visit all because of a man

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – Prichard police say a fight over a man led to a vandalized car, a wreck and a hospital visit. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on Willjohn Street.

Lt. Robert Martin says three woman, two of whom were sisters, went to go confront a woman and ended up vandalizing the woman’s car while she was in it. The woman whose car was vandalized tried to get away and wrecked. She was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Charges are expected in this case, and we are told they could be for harassment, battery and criminal mischief.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 5 on air and online for updates.