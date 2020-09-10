Prichard PD: 19-year-old wanted after holding his mother at gunpoint

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler Griffin

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect.

According to police, 19-year-old Tyler Griffin held his mother hostage at gunpoint, barricaded himself inside of the home, and then fled the scene.

Griffin is also wanted for crimes committed against two of his siblings. 

Police say if you see Griffin, you should not approach him. You’re asked to contact your local authorities immediately.

