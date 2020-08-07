Prichard P.D. will enact measures to fight abuse by officers

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department will launch a series of initiatives to combat brutality by officers. The move follows frequent meetings between Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight, State Rep. Napoleon Bracy, Jr., and the Alabama Youth Legislative Council.

The list of initiatives includes requiring the use of body cameras, community-based policing, a public database for police conduct, creation of an advisory board, and police training on systemic racism. Chief Knight has agreed to implement community-based policing and police training on systemic racism while working with the Alabama Youth Legislative Council and Rep. Bracy to implement other solution-based initiatives.

“We are hopeful that these initiatives will spark a positive change in our community,” said Bracy in a statrement. “I was intentional about starting with the City of Prichard’s Police Department, given the ethnic demographic of the city being predominantly African- American, which is the very group impacted by police brutality and racial injustice at the most alarming rates.”

“I am very excited to work with a group of eager and intelligent young adults who want to see change today,” added Knight. “These are our future leaders that are willing to sit at the table to help make that change. And I am willing to help them make that change.”

The committee will continue to meet on police initiatives and to tackle other issues plaguing the Mobile County community.

LATEST STORIES