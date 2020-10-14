Prichard murder suspect pleads not guilty, preliminary hearing set for November

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prichard murder suspect accused of killing 25-year-old Keontae McCants was arraigned virtually in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Sidney Burke is the man charged with McCants’ killing.

The judge decided to continue holding Burke without bond.

A preliminary hearing has been set for November 12.

The judge appointed Burke an attorney during his arraignment.

Police say Burke killed McCants around 10:00 a.m. on September 29 on Lyric Street in Prichard.

A couple of hours after McCants was killed, police say several of McCants family members shot and killed Burke’s mother, Martha McGinsey, on Roderick Road in Mobile.

Five men have been arrested and charged with McGinsey’s murder.

Shortly after the shooting on Roderick Road, police say there was another shooting on Spruce Street in Mobile where Burke’s father was the target. No one was injured.

The shooting in Prichard that Burke is accused of sparked the revenge killing of his mother McGinsey, police say.

Burke asked the judge to be transferred to Baldwin County Jail during his arraignment on Wednesday because he said he was being treated poorly inside Mobile Metro Jail.

The judge denied Burke’s request.

