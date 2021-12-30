Prichard murder suspect lives at Clark St. home where 2 kids were shot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The home in Mobile where two children were shot this week is also the home of a Prichard murder suspect.

The house on Clark Street was shot up late Tuesday night, injuring 6-year-old Brandon Bonner Jr. and 9-year-old Kentavis Pettite. Both children are expected to survive. WKRG News 5 counted at least 12 bullet holes in the home.

Jail records show that address is also the home of 18-year-old Anthony McCall Jr., who was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the October shooting death of 24-year-old Joe Johnson on Wilson Avenue in Prichard.

McCall’s mother, Bethelyn Crawley, is the grandmother of the two children wounded on Clark Street. She spoke to WKRG News 5 on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that injured her grandchildren.

“I don’t know why they would shoot up in my house like that,” Crawley told us. “If they have a problem with anybody in my house, they should have handled that a different way.”

Jail records show Prichard murder suspect Anthony McCall Jr. lives at the home on Clark Street in Mobile where two children were shot on Dec. 28, 2021.

Less than two hours before that interview, Crawley was at Prichard City Hall as Prichard Police announced the arrest of her son in the October murder.

“My son is innocent,” Crawley said after officers placed McCall into a police vehicle to take him to Metro Jail.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Mobile Police and asked if the shooting on Clark Street was possibly in retaliation for McCall’s murder case.

“It’s an active investigation and detectives are continuing to gather information. I’ll provide updates as more information becomes available,” said Cpl. Katrina Frazier with MPD.



Jail records indicate McCall was also arrested in Mobile on November 5 — less than a month after the October murder in Prichard — on a charge of shooting into an unoccupied building/vehicle. McCall was released on bond on November 19. Court documents filed in that case allege McCall cut off his ankle monitor on December 17.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke McCall’s previous bond now that he’s been arrested in the murder case.