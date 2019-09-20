Prichard mother shot in head, dies days later

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has learned a man accused of killing a Prichard woman was arrested in New Orleans.

According to police, 33-year-old Latoya Jones was shot in the head on September 10, 2019, by a man she was in a relationship with. The shooting happened in her home on West Main Street in Prichard. The incident was initially ruled as an assault, but when Jones died on September 16th the case upgraded to a homicide.

Prichard detectives actively worked with multiple agencies to arrest the suspect. With help from the U.S. Marshals, they arrested the suspect on September 19th.

Jones’ family tells News 5, this is the most devastating thing to happen to their family. Jones was a single mother who leaves behind a 15-year-old son.