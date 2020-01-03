Prichard mother seeking answers in an unsolved double homicide case

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard mother is still seeking answers, after her only son was killed in a double homicide in August 2019.

Her son Terrance Hubbard Junior along with Tracy Goldsmith Junior died after being shot multiple times on Grover Avenue.

Nearly five months later and their deaths remain unsolved.

Hubbard’s mother tells News 5’s Amber Grigley she’s begging whoever did this to come forward. Hubbard’s mother said she never imagined that this would be her story, searching for answers after her son was murdered. Now months later, still fighting back tears, she said she wants the community to never forget her son’s story and help police solve this case.

“2:30 am someone starts beating on my doors and windows. I wasn’t familiar with the person, but I opened the door and they told me that my son was laying in the street, well Grover Avenue in Prichard and he had been shot in the head,” said Hubbard’s Mother.

For safety reasons she chose to hide her identity, but that Wednesday morning still plays over-and-over in her head for what became her last time seeing her son alive as he was being rushed to the hospital.

“When I got there I went to the room where they said he was located and I told him, ‘momma’s here’ and tears started rolling down his eyes. So I knew that he knew I was there,” said Hubbard’s mom.

Moments later, Terrance Hubbard Junior died after he and Tracy Goldsmith Junior were gunned down in a car on Grover Avenue in Prichard.

“It just feels like a hole is in my heart because we were so close. We had unconditional love for each other,” said Hubbard’s mom.

She said the days after her son’s death have been very difficult to get through, especially knowing that whoever did this is still on the run.

“I hate to say angry, but that’s what I am because I feel like they have forgotten my son as well as Tracy Goldsmith. This was a double homicide right at the backdoor of Prichard police department and they can’t find anything out,” said Hubbard’s mom.

She said she feels like more can be done to solve this case and every day that goes by without any arrests, that road to closure is very far fetched.

“Terrance was my love, my only child and now he’s gone. Whoever committed the crime, I feel like they knew them and I ask if you have any information to come forward,” said Hubbard’s mom.

Amber Grigley did reach out to Prichard Police Department about this case. She was told that this is still an ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone with pertinent information to contact the Prichard Police Department.

