Prichard mother charged, admits to leaving child outside of a club

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police have confirmed the woman arrested after allegedly leaving a child in a car outside Lotus Gentlemen’s Club in Downtown Prichard was the child’s mother.

According to Prichard police, they interviewed Eva Rudolph, 20, who they say is the woman in the video, about the incident and she confessed to everything. Police confirm Rudolph is a dancer at Lotus.

Rudolph turned herself in to Prichard police around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. She’s charged with with endangering the welfare of a child.

Prichard police tell WKRG News 5 Rudolph was at the club from 9:30 p.m. to around 3:00 a.m. Police say during that time, the child was in the car.

Prichard police got a call about the child in the car around 3:00-3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, the woman was already gone.

Police confirm the infant in the video was Rudolph’s child and DHR has since placed the girl with a family member.

Prichard Police say began investigating after viral videos show a child left in a car early Saturday morning. The videos are Facebook live posts shows a child asleep, apparently alone in a car. Towards the end, a woman comes up and drives off.

