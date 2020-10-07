Prichard mayor Jimmie Gardener re-elected

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Incumbent Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner was re-elected in the mayoral runoff election Oct. 6.

Gardener defeated Lorenzo Martin by 500 votes, 1,645 to Martin’s 1,145.

