Prichard mayor Jimmie Gardener re-elected

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Incumbent Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner was re-elected in the mayoral runoff election Oct. 6.
Gardener defeated Lorenzo Martin by 500 votes, 1,645 to Martin’s 1,145.
