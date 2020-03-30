Prichard mayor issues voluntary curfew from dusk to dawn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Mayor Jimmy Gardner has issued a voluntary curfew for the city to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The curfew will be nightly from dusk to dawn.

Below is the unedited press release:

Prichard, Alabama – March 30, 2020: Effective today, the Mayor of the City of Prichard calls on all citizens to help stem the transmission of COVID-19 by staying home and honoring a voluntary city curfew until further notice. The curfew will be nightly from dusk to dawn.

“As Mayor of the City of Prichard, I’m asking all of our citizens to shelter at home. The coronavirus Covid-19 is serious and responsible for widespread deaths. I’m asking you to create a family curfew from dusk to dawn. The curfew is to encourage social distancing and discourage gatherings of any kind.

“If you are leaving home to get things that are essential to your survival such as food, medicine, or personal items, then please do so. However, going out for non-essential reasons can amplify the spread of the coronavirus from person to person and home to home.

“Please help us combat this serious health pandemic. Encourage your family and friends to follow the directions provided by the CDC and other health care professionals. Please reach out to me with your thoughts or concerns on our Contact Us webpage or by sending a message on our Facebook Page – @MayorOfPrichard.”

Please direct any questions to the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or by telephone at (251) 452-7800, extension 8.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit and like/follow the Mayor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayorOfPrichard/

Additional information including past press releases is located here: https://www.thecityofprichard.org/government/meet-the-mayor/mayors-communications/

