Prichard mayor gives update on city water problems

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Jimmie Gardner said Monday he has been inundated with calls from residents regarding the lack of water service to their homes. After investigating, Gardner said he has learned that Prichard Water cut off service to the area around Warren and Main streets, affecting both residences and businesses/organizations including the Mobile County Health Department. He spoke with Prichard Water’s Nia Bradley, who advised him to tell the Health Department to call the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.



The city was not advised of the water shutdown in accordance with procedure.



Gardner hosted a Zoom press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to address the problem.

Citizens can call 251-452-7800, extension 8, for additional support.



Updates can be found on the mayor’s Facebook page.

