Prichard mayor gives update on city water problems

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Jimmie Gardner said Monday he has been inundated with calls from residents regarding the lack of water service to their homes. After investigating, Gardner said he has learned that Prichard Water cut off service to the area around Warren and Main streets, affecting both residences and businesses/organizations including the Mobile County Health Department. He spoke with Prichard Water’s Nia Bradley, who advised him to tell the Health Department to call the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.
The city was not advised of the water shutdown in accordance with procedure.
Gardner hosted a Zoom press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to address the problem.
Citizens can call 251-452-7800, extension 8, for additional support.
Updates can be found on the mayor’s Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES
- Man arrested after 3-day crime spree including shooting at family members, kidnapping woman
- Federal assistance for Alabama hurricane survivors tops $11 million
- ArcelorMittel selling most American assets but keeping mill in Mobile County
- Fishing vessel crew member sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for stabbing ship captain
- South Alabama turns the page, prepares for Troy rivalry matchup