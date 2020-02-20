Prichard Mayor gives update on 4.1MM loan and transition of garbage collection services

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:
Prichard, Alabama: On February 20,202A, Mayor Jimmie Gardner intends to provide the community with a status update on the 54.1 MM debt consolidation & capital improvement loan and the transition of garbage collection processes for the City of Prichard. During the press conference, Mayor Jimmie Gardner will be available to answer questions from the local media” The pre-approved topics for the question & answer portion of the press conference are as follows: 1) the status of purchasing capital equipment for the City of Prichard; 2) the state of the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget; 3) the transition of the garbage collection responsibility from Republic Services to the Public Works department; 5) the City of Prichard Mardi Gras Parades and the Mayor’s Scholarship Ball; and, 5) other issues of importance to the citizens of Prichard, AL. If you have questions about the press conference or would like to discuss additional topics during the press conference, please contact the Office of the Mayor via email at comnunications@thecityofprichard.org or telephone at (251) 452 -7180
