MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man for two separate crimes that happened days apart.

Tyler Griffin, 20, was identified as the suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday, July 12. Officers were called to a home at the 500 block of Hulsey Drive after one man was shot.

Officers believe Griffin walked up to the victim’s home and knocked on his door. When the man opened the door, Griffin fired several shots into the door, hitting the man. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile Police.

Six days later, officers were called to the 500 block of Marine Street for a robbery. Officers determined that Griffin met up with the victim to discuss buying an iPhone. Griffin pulled out a gun and stole their phone. Griffin and another woman drove away from the scene.

Officers determined that Griffin was involved in both the shooting and the robbery. Griffin was arrested Tuesday, July 19, and charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, second degree assault and robbery in the first degree.

Griffin turned himself into law enforcement back in 2020 after Prichard Police said he held his mother hostage and was wanted for crimes against his siblings. It was nolle prossed, meaning the case was dropped.

Griffin is currently being held in the Metro jail.