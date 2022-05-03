MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a Prichard man after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and raped her, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

Gabriel Madison, 31, was arrested after officers were called to the 1500 block of Plover Street for a possible sexual assault. Officers determined that Madison broke into the woman’s home and sexually assaulted her, the news release said..

Madison stayed on scene when officers arrived. When they tried to take him into custody he ran away, according to the news release from the Mobile Police Department. Madison was charged with: