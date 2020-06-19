Prichard man arrested, charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect wanted for a murder in Prichard has surrendered to police. Nathaniel Anderson, 38, turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Mobile Metro Jail records.

Anderson is charged with murder and discharging a gun into an occupied building or vehicle. A warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest on June 3, records show.

Prichard police tell WKRG News 5 Anderson was wanted in connection with a homicide on May 30th on East Turner Road. A man was found shot in his car. That man has been identified as Albert Bernard Lawrence.

Prichard police have not had the chance to interview Anderson about the homicide yet, so they don’t know a possible motive. Police plan to try to talk to Anderson Friday.

Police say the two had previously had been involved in an altercation.

Anderson’s address is listed as East Turner Rd. in Prichard.

Prichard police say they are glad Anderson turned himself in, as they say, this helps bring closure for the family.

