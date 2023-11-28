MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard man is in jail after he allegedly chased his wife and shot into her vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Antonio Riddle, 38, was arrested and charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and third-degree domestic violence.

The incident allegedly occurred at 3299 Joe Treadwell Drive, Bel Air Mall, according to an MPD news release.

Officers responded to the reported domestic incident and found Riddle driving near the mall before detaining and arresting him, the release said.

His bond is $33,500, and he will appear in court on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

