MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After prosecution and the defense interrogated an investigator for more than two hours, Judge James Patterson decided that there is enough evidence for a murder case to go to trial.

Julian Woods is facing three capital murder charges for the killing of Henisha Scott and Michael Trotter. Woods is accused of shooting into a vehicle killing Scott and Trotter at a gas station of West Main Road in Prichard back in June of this year.

Investigators say there is another suspect tied to Scott and Trotter’s deaths.

In a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, Prichard Police Detective Marquis Parsons testified about obtaining surveillance footage from the gas station where the shooting took place.

He explained that the video shows Woods and another male suspect wearing all black shooting into the car where Scott and Trotter were in.

Back in June, investigators were on the look for a Toyota Camry tied to this case. Parsons said they ultimately found the car, but it was found burned. They arrested Darnell Woods, 24, for tampering with evidence.

Parsons also testified this case possibly being linked to another homicide. According to Parsons, he says Michael Trotter’s brother was killed in a previous homicide case.

Wood’s attorney, Christine Hernandez, says she hasn’t seen the surveillance video that Parsons is mentioning, so she’s still building her defense.

“The defense has not seen any of that,” said Hernandez. “And so at this point, I can’t comment on anything other than what I have based on what the officer testified to.”

Hernandez questioned many of Parsons’ statements regarding the surveillance video. She asked if the files still existed. He responded, “They don’t just delete.”

WKRG News 5 has reached out to prosecutors for comment on Hernandez’s comment. We are awaiting for a response.