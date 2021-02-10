Prichard hosting Million Pounds of Food Giveaway Saturday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard and Prichard Community Development Council will give away one million pounds of food at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Prichard City Hall.

One million pounds of milk, juice, and some assorted meats will be distributed until the food runs out. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis, and ID is required.

This is a mobile food pantry meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. City of Prichard staff and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served.

Prichard City Hall is at 216 East Prichard Ave, Prichard, Alabama 36610.