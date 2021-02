PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the city of Prichard are planning a big food drive Saturday. They’re giving away one-million pounds of “milk, juice, and some assorted meats” starting at 11 Saturday morning at city hall and it will go until all is given away.

This is described as a drive-through event so all clients will stay in their vehicles. City hall is located at 216 East Prichard Avenue in Prichard.