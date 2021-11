PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard garbage collection schedule for Thanksgiving has been released.

Those that are usually scheduled for Thursday pickup will have their garbage collected a day early on Wednesday. Those scheduled for Friday pickup will be collected on Monday, Nov. 29.

These changes will affect normal Monday and Tuesday pickups. Monday pickup will be collected Tuesday, Nov 30 and Tuesday will be collected Thursday, Dec. 2.