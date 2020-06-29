Prichard firefighters battle house fire Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Austal USA delivered their 12th Independence-variant littoral combat ship to the US Navy. The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) is the second ship delivered by Austal USA to the Navy in 2020.

Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said "We're so excited to deliver Oakland to the fleet. Every milestone we accomplish during these unprecedented times is a true testament to the extraordinary skill and dedication of our LCS team. An indication of the success of our efforts o minimize the impact of the pandemic. The efficiency at which we're delivering these ships is nothing short of world-class."