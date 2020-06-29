Prichard firefighters battle house fire Monday morning

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard firefighters battled a house fire Monday morning. The house fire was on Delhi Street. Currently, there is unknown information on if anyone was injured. We will keep you updated as information comes out.
