Prichard family devastated after a woman was shot in the head by boyfriend

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in custody tonight in New Orleans for murder earlier this month in Prichard.

Friday evening spent in a way the family of LaToya Jones never imagined. As they lean on their community at this time to help raise money to bury her after she was shot in this house a week ago on September 10, 2019.



“Me and my family are devastated and overwhelmed and frustrated. It’s been a long process,” said LaToya Paige, Jones’ sister.

A pain Tina Paige said is hard to explain as she grieves the untimely death of her sister LaToya Jones.

“You may think that it won’t happen to you, but it could,” said Paige.

Paige said the morning her sister was shot, their mother was coming to take Jones’ son to school, not knowing that her daughter was in the house fighting for her life.

Jones was shot in the head at her home, by a man she was in a relationship with, Terrance Martin.

The shooting was initially ruled as an assault but was upgraded to a homicide after Jones passed away on September 16.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, Prichard detectives tracked Martin down in New Orleans on September 19th and arrested him.

Jones was a single mother who leaves behind a 15-year-old son. Her son is now reliving such a horrific tragedy.

“He is not okay. He can’t come back here, my mother has to move,” said Paige.

As a community remembers Jones, they hope her story will shed light on a growing concern about domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is real. We may joke and play about it, but it’s real,” said Cytavia Gamble, Jones’ neighbor.

So far, the family has raised about $1,000 to help with Jones funeral. The family needs assistance with funeral expenses, to donate click here.