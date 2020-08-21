Prichard District 4 City Council candidates give voters one last push before heading to the polls

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re just days away from finding out who will take on new roles in the City of Prichard. This municipal election has sparked a lot of attention, specifically one name has caught national attention in the past. All eyes are on Prichard to see which direction the city’s leadership is heading. This election is one like never before sparking a drive for a younger generation to step up and lead.

“My assault actually showed me the many ways we face oppression here in our black community. It also gave me the lead way to say let me make that change, let me do something,” said Chikeisia Clemons.

You may remember this viral video that gained national attention, showing Clemons being thrown to the ground as police attempted to arrest her at a Waffle House in Saraland back in 2018. Two years later, Clemons said that pain from that night in April has forced her to want more for her community and be that voice of change.

“For years, things have been done the same way with the same people in the office and now it’s a new year and a new generation. It’s like our revolution,” said Clemons.

Clemons is running for city council in District 4 against Fisher Boykin.

“As I go door to door, there’s a great need in the city as far as our streets and repairs and get the crime rate down in our city,” said Boykin.

And current councilwoman Samantha Richardson.

“We do have a dumping problem. Our public works department may go out and pick it up and the next hours or so it’s back on the street. So we have to find things to combat that. I also want to put wifi throughout the city so we can put cameras up to see who is doing this,” said Richardson.

News 5’s Amber Grigley reached out to all of the candidates running for District 4. The fourth running candidate, George McCall Jr. hasn’t gotten back to me about his plans for District 4 if elected next Tuesday.

As for Clemons’ 2018 case, a jury found her guilty of resisting arrest, but not guilty of disorderly conduct. No officers were disciplined.

