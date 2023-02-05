PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have announced that the Prichard Community Center is set to re-open Monday, Feb. 6.

The Prichard Community Center is set to offer programs to “Prichard’s growing older adult population.” The Prichard Senior Center will be offering multiple activities including fitness classes, recreation programs and educational presentations. The center will also be available for private events on evenings and weekends.

A reopening ceremony will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Prichard Community Center. The center will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact the Prichard Senior Center.