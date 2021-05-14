Prichard cleaning up neighborhood after ‘years’ of illegal dumping

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is cleaning up one neighborhood to pave the way for new improvements.

The neighborhood has had more than its share of trash. The city is installing cameras and lights in the Cotton Mill neighborhood as part of a no-tolerance policy for dumping in the area.

“It is unreal the amount of trash that has taken place in this area,” said Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

Gardner says people have been taking their trash to the neighborhood off Wilson Avenue and Carpenter Street and dumping it for years. “It is so much, from dead animals to tires, to construction debris and what have you,” said Gardner.

The neighborhood is mostly vacant. “I think there’s only about 4 citizens living in this area,” said Gardner.

The city is putting a stop to the dumping, clearing all of the trash, and increasing security to ensure people stop dumping.

All to make way for a new development of about 400 homes in that area.

“We have a great opportunity in this old cotton mill area, with the development coming. I’m sure that everyone in this area is just looking forward to that happening in this city. We will do all that we can. We will have regular patrols,” said Gardner.

The mayor couldn’t give many details about the development, other than it’s in the works. But, he is optimistic about the future of the neighborhood.

“It is atrocious today, but it will be a bright spot,” said Gardner.

The city says you’ll be fined $1,000 and be arrested if you’re caught dumping.