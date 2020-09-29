Prichard city council approves counter-offer in lawsuit against water board

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard City Council approved the motion for a counter-offer Tuesday in response to the litigation with the city’s water board.

During the emeregency city council meeting called by councilman Lorenzo Martin, within minutes they called an executive session so they could speak behind closed doors. This meeting called in regards to the lawsuit stemming from 2018, against the city water board about unpaid bills and fire hydrants not working.

When they reconvened in the council chambers, there was plenty of dispute on the matter at hand. They ultimately voted yes on a motion to allow for a counter-offer to be made to the legal counsel representing the water board. This coming in a timely manner of the lawsuit where the city had the choice to settle or go to court. Councilman Lorenzo Martin saying this was their best decision.

“This what the council believed was fair and not what the water board has presented to us. We are trying to maintain the safety and sanctity of the city and the citizens,” Martin said.

Councilwoman Samantha Richardson was the sole “nay” in the vote. Her reasoning? She says there wasn’t enough information to make a decision nor was there enough information put forth in the counter-offer. ” Are we going to really review the information at hand so it can be fair to the city, the water board and everybody’s that involved? That is all I’m asking,” she said during the meeting.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner, the one who originally brought the lawsuit against the board years ago, was also in opposition Tuesday. “You have people that have ties and relations with the water board that just want to come in here and push this forward. We shouldn’t accept what they’re doing to our citizens.”

The final documentation for the counter-offer will be brought to council at a later date for final approval.

LATEST STORIES