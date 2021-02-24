Prichard church to hold drive-through food pantry Friday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Taylor Chapel Outreach will have a mobile food pantry giveaway at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at 910 Dunlap Circle in Prichard.

A truckload of milk, juice, and assorted meats will be distributed until the food runs out. Food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, and ID is required starting.

Anyone coming to collect food must remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. Volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served.

