Prichard church hit by repeated break-ins

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a church in Prichard say burglars have repeatedly broken into their house of worship. These pictures are from Pathway to Destiny Ministries in Prichard. Church members say they have been the victims of three break-ins in the last few weeks.

The first break-in was in the kitchen but nothing was taken. The second incident was a week ago. A church member says someone broke into the pastor’s office. Someone stole two speakers, the keyboard, pictures off of the wall, and two tents we purchased for our outdoor revival. The last incident was Saturday and a church member says the thief took speaker stands, the drum set, all of our cordless microphones, all of the Pastors robes, two choir robes, and seven tables. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prichard Police.