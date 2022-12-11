Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Historical Preservation Commission have decided that the Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Dec. 11 will be postponed due to weather.

According to a release from city officials, the commission will be moving it to some time in the future. That day and time are not known as of Dec. 11.

City officials, staff and all involved enjoy this celebration each year and only want to create the most enjoyable memories for the families of our community. City of Prichard

The forecast shows there is a 100% chance of rain with some thunderstorms for Sunday.