Prichard CARES hosts food giveaway Friday afternoon

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard CARES project is hosting a food giveaway Friday afternoon. It will begin at 3 pm at the Prichard Stadium and will run until 5 pm or until the food runs out.

Non-perishable food items will be available and you must have an ID to prove that you live in Prichard.

It will be a drive-through process to keep the line moving and prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find more information at 251-207-7778 or info@jagroupinc.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories