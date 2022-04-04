PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is giving local businesses a grace period to renew their business licenses.

The 2022 Amnesty Program is a grace period given so Prichard business owners can get a current business license and settle all fines and penalty fees including:

Sales

Seller’s use

Consumer’s use

Rental lodgings

Contractor’s gross receipts

Utility taxes

The program was created to help business owners who work within the city’s limits avoid any citations for not having an up-to-date business license. The citation may result in an appearance with the City of Prichard Municipal Court and fines which can go up to $500.

The grace period will end April 30, 2022, and is intended for “anyone with an inactive business license and is currently operating a business or has a citation from the City of Prichard Municipal Court, will have the opportunity to settle them without being summoned/subpoenaed,” according to a news release from the City of Prichard.

the City of Prichard Municipal Court will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 216 E Prichard Ave. For more information, call 251-452-7806.