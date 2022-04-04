PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is giving local businesses a grace period to renew their business licenses.
The 2022 Amnesty Program is a grace period given so Prichard business owners can get a current business license and settle all fines and penalty fees including:
- Sales
- Seller’s use
- Consumer’s use
- Rental lodgings
- Contractor’s gross receipts
- Utility taxes
The program was created to help business owners who work within the city’s limits avoid any citations for not having an up-to-date business license. The citation may result in an appearance with the City of Prichard Municipal Court and fines which can go up to $500.
The grace period will end April 30, 2022, and is intended for “anyone with an inactive business license and is currently operating a business or has a citation from the City of Prichard Municipal Court, will have the opportunity to settle them without being summoned/subpoenaed,” according to a news release from the City of Prichard.
the City of Prichard Municipal Court will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 216 E Prichard Ave. For more information, call 251-452-7806.