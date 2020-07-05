Prichard announces plans for Mobile County ‘Pay As Your Go’ road resurfacing through 7/15

Unedited press release from the City of Prichard

Prichard, Alabama – July 5, 2020: Mayor Jimmie Gardner updates residents about the progress of the Mobile County ‘Pay As You Go’ resurfacing project across Prichard, and the plan for the next two weeks. The project starts at Bellcase Road at Highpoint Boulevard and will follow the schedule below:

1. Thursday, 7/2 – Patching on Bellcase (from Hwy 45 to Lott Road)

2. Monday, 7/6 – Patching on Bellcase (from Hwy 45 to Lott Road)

3. Tuesday, 7/7 – Resurface (start at Hwy 45, proceed towards Bear Fork Road)

4. Wednesday, 7/8 – Resurfacing

5. Thursday, 7/9 – Resurfacing

6. Friday, 7/10 – Resurfacing

7. Monday, 7/13 – Lott Road intersection

8. Tuesday, 7/14 – Remaining Side Roads/Driveways

9. Wednesday, 7/15 – Topsoiling/Sod

10. August 1st – Permanent Stripe

Temporary pavement markings will be placed as the work proceeds down the roads.

“This project serves to both beautify the community and bring needed maintenance to areas in need. It is in direct response to the citizen’s inquiries and requests that these areas have been prioritized, and it is my hope that this work brings heightened sense of satisfaction with the improved conditions of these roadways,” Mayor Gardner said.

“Additional information about other maintenance and beautification projects will be shared in the near future on our road to a more welcoming Prichard for our residents, businesses, and the surrounding communities.”

