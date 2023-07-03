THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the Fourth of July approaches, shoppers are taking to stores to purchase any firecrackers, sparklers, rockets, and other kinds of fireworks off the shelves ready to celebrate Independence Day. Ever since the City of Mobile approved an ordinance to allow citizens to shoot fireworks in city limits, one local fireworks business is seeing an impact from that decision.

Shoppers at Joe’s Fireworks on Theodore Dawes Road in Theodore are ready to start their celebrations. For shoppers like Darryl Dickerson, he loves seeing the children get excited by the fireworks; naming the kind he purchased for his celebration.

“I got big mommas for the kids! I got black cats!” he shared.

For other shoppers, it’s more about the tradition.

“It’s just really a tradition, you know, just getting fireworks, barbecuing, all that, having a good time with family, friends, all that good stuff,” said Mobile resident Luke Dunham.

“It’s 4th of July! Always love to celebrate stuff with fireworks,” said Drake Dawson. “But another thing is, I love the hot dog competitions.”

Co-owner Tammy Desport of Joe’s Fireworks says inflation has impacted business in the past, but the prices of fireworks have decreased slightly.

“Like we’ve had a little bit of cost going down this past season,” Desport explained. “This is the first season we haven’t had an increase in our fireworks.”

Along with the decrease in prices, Desport said the city’s ordinance to allow citizens to shoot fireworks on the 3rd and 4th helped with business flow.

Fireworks sales are expected to increase by approximately $100 million this year compared to 2022 according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

“I do know that earlier on we sold a lot of bigger items earlier in the season than what we normally do,” said Desport. “Normally, everybody waits for the third and fourth to kind of come in and just buy stuff. And so I think that really has come into play with them being able to shoot them in the city limits. Now they’re like, I don’t have to just get a sparkler. I can go, you know, buy something big and make my own show at home.”

For Luke and Drake, they’re going big this year as they are excited to get their own fireworks show started.

“I hope you’re not sleeping late,” said Drake.

“Especially around where we’re going to be shooting ’em,” said Luke.

Desport urges those who plan to set off fireworks to be safe when doing so. Their shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 4.