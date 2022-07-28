MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s Fugitive of the Week Dmarcus Howard, who was featured on July 25, turned himself in Tuesday, July 26 after the program was aired, according to officials with the United States Marshals Office.

Here is previous information on Howard:

Dmarcus Tyshawon Howard is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the Southern District of Alabama. His original charge is for Rape 2nd Degree. His criminal history includes charges of Enticement of a Minor for Indecent Purposes and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Howard’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has ties to the Atmore area and known to drive a blue Chrysler 300. FROM THE SOUTH ALABAMA WARRANTS SQUAD, UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE