Press conference held at Prichard City Hall to talk storm trash pickup updates and more

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard City Hall is holding a press conference Friday to cover a few important topics pertaining to its community.

Topics of discussion include:

Storm trash pickup updates

Prichard Water citizen complaints

Other citizen concerns

Have a look at the following press release from the City of Prichard:

Prichard, Alabama – On Friday 9/25/20 at 10:30 a.m. on the steps of City Hall, Mayor Jimmie Gardner will share new information about the city’s plan to remove trees and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. He will also discuss next steps to be taken by the city regarding ongoing issues with Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.

“While Prichard residents are resilient and have tackled tough times before, Hurricane Sally has placed an extra burden on our communities – from blocking their physical access to pharmacies and doctors due to downed trees and accompanying power outages to creating new hurdles to feeding their families. I am thankful to share that the City has held numerous food giveaways to support our citizens. The only thing more fulfilling than the work my team did to coordinate this help is to watch our amazing, caring communities come together and help one another consolidate the debris and damaged areas for efficient removal.

“We have reached the point that enables us to essentially sweep the city – one area at a time – to remove the destruction left from the storm. I’ll share with the community what that plan looks like so that they can plan accordingly,” Mayor Jimmie Gardner said.

“I will also discuss the current state of ongoing citizen complaints against Prichard Water, and our next steps. I am thankful to all residents that have shared their concerns. We look forward to reaching a reasonable solution together,” he added.

