MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile native is now the president of Bishop State Community College. Olivier Charles has officially begun his first week in his new as president.

Just two days into this new position, Charles made an appearance at Wildcat Welcome. Wildcat Welcome is one of many new student orientations for incoming freshmen. Over 70 students were in attendance at Tuesday’s orientation.

Although Charles has not been in this position long, he said he has spent much of his time so far getting to know the community, students, faculty, and staff of Bishop State.

In this new role, Charles said he wants to do as much learning and listening as he can before he implements any changes to the institution.

“Focusing on listening,” said Charles. “I’ve been listening to our people, listen to our community, listen to all

of our stakeholders…that kind of what I’m doing right now. Just focusing on what our community needs and how we need to respond.”

If you would still like to enroll, you still have time to become a student at Bishop State College. For more information click here.