Preparing your house from Hurricanes doesn’t have to be expensive, IBHS research proves it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Keeping your house protected during hurricane season doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Insurance Institute for Business and Home-Safety (IBHS) is a non-profit research company that focuses on testing cost-friendly building materials that will help reduce damage in the face of a natural disaster.

Tanya Brown-Giammanco, Managing Director of Research at IBHS, shared with Meteorologist Colleen Peterson some of their findings on how residents can efficiently prepare their home with sustainable materials.

“To try to reduce wind damage, one area would be looking to change out your garage door for one that is wind rated,” Tanya explained.

Video from IBHS shows how they use a combination of field research, claims data, economic data, and laboratory testings to figure out the problems in the built-in environment and come up with solutions to reduce wind damage.

“Our studies have shown that when a garage door is damaged by wind, and it happens pretty frequently, that there is a pretty high likelihood that you will get roof damage or wall damage where the whole parts of the building will start to come apart.”

Tanya explains how it is more cost efficient than people assume.

“Changing out your garage door is something that’s usually less than 2000 dollars,” Tanya explained. “A sealed roof deck is maybe 500$ so its really small cost if you are already doing a project.”

