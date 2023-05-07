MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane season will officially be here in less than a month. There are important steps you can take now to prepare. While storm damage may seem like a distant memory, there are things homeowners can do now to get ready. Recently members of the non-profit Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, or IBHS, toured fortified homes on Dauphin Island, highlighting the progress Alabama has made in encouraging homeowners and businesses to make more storm-resistant buildings

“Alabama’s really been a leader in this space. It started back in 2009 when the legislature passed a law requiring admitted insurance carriers to offer incentives specifically for fortified,” said Managing Director at Fortified at IBHS Fred Malik. Officials say there’s a short checklist homeowners can go through to see what they can improve before the storm season starts.

“One of the first things that we want to try and do through some of those maintenance activities addressing any roof leaks you might have cleaning out your gutters. If you can keep water from getting into your house, then you can make a big difference in terms of what your overall impact is likely to be,” said Malik. He also recommends trimming trees, especially where branches could fall on homes in high winds. They recommend taking a home inventory and reviewing insurance policies. Also, check your garage door’s wind rating to see what it’s likely to withstand. Another big easy job is cleaning up debris and junk around the home that could be picked up by the wind and cause damage to your home and your neighbor. Even though it’s been a few years since the last major hurricane in this area, experts say don’t let your guard down.

“Complacency is a fact of life that does happen even in markets where hurricanes are, you know, more repetitive and happen on a more regular basis. I think that it’s important that people don’t have a short memory,” said Mailk.