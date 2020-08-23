Preparing for Laura and Marco on the gulf coast

(WKRG) — We are just a few days out and storm preparedness is nothing new for the gulf coast, but with two named storms headed into the gulf, it is a bit different.

David Eversole, a NWS Senior Forecaster described this two named situation as “This is certainty an unprecedented situation.”

Mississippi and Alabama preparing for the effects of tropical storm Marco and Laura and what two systems hitting back to back could mean. Katarina Lukeitch with the city of Pascagoula says they are securing loose items along the coastline and are asking residents to do the same. They also have sandbag locations set up in case of flooding. You never know how these things are going to happen so it is better to be over prepared than under-prepared. So we really just want to make sure that people are taking this seriously.”

We haven’t seen a large surplus of people gathering supplies from stores, but that could come as the weekend progresses. Both areas warning residents they could be experiencing effects of these storms starting Monday all the way through Thursday and possibly through the end of the week. Lukeitch went on to say”We will be feeling the effects from both storms so we really want residents to make sure that by Sunday evening they have all of their plans secured.”

Over in Alabama, that same guidance is being given when it comes to a storm plan. As with any storm, things could change at any time, so staying up to date is also key. Eversole said “Stay tuned for changes, because even though our current track forecast generally go to southeast Louisiana, we are in the cone of both systems”

LATEST STORIES:



