Hearing rescheduled for house party murder in Mobile County

UPDATE: Isaac Parker’s defense lawyer says, due to a scheduling conflict with prosecutors, the preliminary hearing will be rescheduled for a later date.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We expect to learn more Monday about what led up to a murder at a house party last month in Mobile County. In this incident, one 18-year-old was killed and another 18-year-old was charged with murder. There’s a preliminary hearing set for Monday in court for the murder suspect. Mobile Police say 18-year-old Isaac Parker was charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Isaiah Dickerson.

It happened at a home on Dawes road. This is a site of frequent house parties and sticks out in this predominantly rural area. A second person was also shot and treated for injuries.

The morning after this shooting Mobile Police quickly released security camera video showing a group of people walking near the home–in the hopes of generating leads.

What we may learn is what led up to the shooting and how police were able to make an arrest.